Sri Lanka's Mathews set to miss Champions Trophy opener
LONDON Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews is likely to miss the team's Champions Trophy opener against South Africa on Saturday with a calf injury, the cricket board has said.
West Indies beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 65 runs on the third day of the second test at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica on Friday to clinch the two-match series 2-0.
Scores:
Zimbabwe 175 (Shillingford 5-59) & 141 (Shillingford 5-34) v West Indies 381-8 dec (Chanderpaul 108, Gayle 101, Ramdin 86)
PARIS World number three Stan Wawrinka will hope to carry his good form on clay into the French Open second round on Thursday against Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov - a player who holds a winning record against him.