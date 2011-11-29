ISLAMABAD Nov 29 Tethyan Copper, which owns the
massive Reko Diq copper-gold project in the Baluchistan province
of Pakistan, said it has begun international arbitration
proceedings in order to protect its rights after the province
rejected its mining lease application.
Tethyan, a joint-venture between Chile's Antofagasta
and Canada's Barrick Gold, said it has begun
arbitration proceedings, but it remains open to an "amicable,
negotiated resolution to the dispute."
Earlier this month, Baluchistan rejected the mining lease
application (MLA) that had been submitted by Tethyan in
February. This came just weeks after Tethyan filed a notice of
dispute, after provincial officials refused to meet with its
executives, or extend a deadline for a response to objections
raised over the lease.
"We are disappointed we have not yet been given the
opportunity to resolve this by negotiation. We firmly believe
that our feasibility study and MLA submission are in accordance
with the Baluchistan Mineral Rules 2002," said Tethyan Chief
Executive Tim Livesey in a brief statement on Tuesday.
Tethyan did not provide any details on the arbitration
proceedings. Barrick and Antofagasta have already invested over
$220 million in the Reko Diq project and the two companies
jointly own a 75 percent stake in the project, with the
government of Baluchistan owning the remainder.
The project, seen costing more than $3 billion, is expected
to generate a huge amount of foreign direct investment into the
country.
(Reporting by Zeeshan Haider in Pakistan and Euan Rocha In
Toronto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)