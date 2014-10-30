Australia shares steady ahead of bank earnings, budget; NZ higher
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
Oct 30 Tetragon Financial Group Ltd :
* On Oct. 29, board of Tetragon Financial Group Ltd declared dividend of $0.155 per share in respect of Q3 2014
* Ex-Dividend date is Oct. 31
* Payment of dividend will take place on Nov. 24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, a senior congressional aide said on Sunday.