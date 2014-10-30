Oct 30 Tetragon Financial Group Ltd :

* On Oct. 29, board of Tetragon Financial Group Ltd declared dividend of $0.155 per share in respect of Q3 2014

* Ex-Dividend date is Oct. 31

* Payment of dividend will take place on Nov. 24