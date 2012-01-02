JERUSALEM Jan 2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, the world's largest generics drugmaker, said on Monday that Shlomo Yanai would step down as president and chief executive officer in May.

Yanai, 59, will be replaced by Jeremy Levin, 58, a former senior executive at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Teva said in a statement.

Teva, which has a market value of some $36 billion on Nasdaq, said Yanai had decided to move on to a "new phase" in his career after guiding the Israeli company to expected revenue of $22 billion in 2012 from $8.4 billion in 2006.

Levin has more than 25 years of experience in the global pharmaceuticals industries and is a leader in creating commercial and research and development alliances, Teva said.

"Demographic trends and economic pressures in developed and emerging markets are intensifying the challenge to provide good medicines at affordable prices," Levin said.

"Teva, with its multiple platforms in generics, branded, and OTC (over the counter) drugs, is in an especially good position to meet this challenge."

Teva Chairman Phillip Frost said Levin has the experience to foster the growth of a global pharmaceuticals business.

"His combination of vision, creative energy and an effective team-building management style make him an ideal choice to lead Teva into its next growth phase," he said.