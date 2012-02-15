Israel's El Al to receive first Boeing Dreamliner jet in August
* El Al Israel Airlines said on Sunday the first of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliners it ordered for $1.25 billion will arrive in August.
Feb 15 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries CFO:
* Says Q1 EPS street estimate too high; Q4 too low; Q2 and Q3 in line with company's own estimates
* Teva Q1 EPS ex-items view $1.50 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
DUBAI, June 11 Shares in Qatari banks fell in early trade on Sunday after the central bank of the United Arab Emirates ordered UAE banks to be wary of any accounts they hold with six Doha-based banks.