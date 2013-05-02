JERUSALEM May 2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
, the world's largest generic drugmaker, expects U.S.
regulators to act on its more convenient three-times-a-week
dosing regimen of multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone in early
2014.
Teva submitted its application for the drug, which will dose
40 mg three-times-a-week instead of the current daily dose of 20
mg, at the end of March.
"We anticipate FDA action in the first quarter next year,"
Chief Executive Jeremy Levin told a conference call of analysts
after Teva issued first-quarter results on Thursday.
Among Teva's key challenges is the looming 2015 patent
expiration of its most important branded product, the multiple
sclerosis drug Copaxone, which accounts for about 20 percent of
sales and some 50 percent of profit.