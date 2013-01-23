* Teva's Nuvigil fails second of three trials
* First trial was positive, awaiting results of third
* Teva says committed to continuing the third trial
Jan 23 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
said on Wednesday its drug armodafinil failed
to work in a study of patients with major depression associated
with bipolar 1 disorder.
The trial was the second of three late-stage, or Phase III,
studies of the drug, currently sold under the brand name Nuvigil
as a treatment for excessive sleepiness linked with obstructive
sleep apnea, shift work disorder and narcolepsy.
The first trial was positive. Results of the third are
expected later this year.
"While we are disappointed that the second study did not
reach statistical significance, we are firmly committed to
continuing with the third Phase III trial based on the promising
results of the first study," said Dr. Michael Hayden, president
of global research and development.
The drug is being tested as an adjunct therapy to mood
stabilizers and/or atypical antipsychotics.