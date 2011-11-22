TEL AVIV Nov 22 Eli Hurvitz, the man credited with transforming Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a local Israeli drug manufacturer into the world's biggest maker of generic drugs, has died at the age of 79.

Hurvitz spent more than three decades at the company, serving as its chief executive from 1976 to 2002 and then as chairman until 2010, when he stepped down to battle cancer.

"Eli, a backbone of Israel's industry, economy and society, a model of excellence and leadership, is gone," Teva's board and management said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Under his leadership, with his rare abilities to instill a culture of excellence, to outline a path and vision for the long term, Teva became the leading company in the Israeli economy and the largest generic drug firm in the world."

In 1976 Hurvitz merged three small drugs factories, including one called Teva, to form the group which today has a market value of $37 billion and sales forecast to exceed $18 billion in 2011.

Under his leadership, Teva also moved into branded drugs and developed Copaxone, the world's top-selling treatment for multiple sclerosis.

Hurvitz is survived by his wife and three children. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by David Holmes)