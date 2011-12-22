* Says Gerard van Odijk to step down
Dec 22 Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries said its European unit's chief executive
Gerard van Odijk has decided to step down and will be replaced
by Rob Koremans.
Koremans, who was previously senior vice-president, generic
strategy and development at Sanofi, will join Teva
Europe in March.
Teva, the world's largest generics drugmaker, said Odijk
will remain with the company to support the European Union
region till 2012.