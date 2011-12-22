* Says Gerard van Odijk to step down

Dec 22 Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said its European unit's chief executive Gerard van Odijk has decided to step down and will be replaced by Rob Koremans.

Koremans, who was previously senior vice-president, generic strategy and development at Sanofi, will join Teva Europe in March.

Teva, the world's largest generics drugmaker, said Odijk will remain with the company to support the European Union region till 2012.