Dec 1 Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.O said U.S. regulators granted tentative approval to its generic form of Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) Lipitor cholesterol fighter and it plans to introduce it in May.

Lipitor, the world's biggest selling drug, lost its U.S. marketing exclusivity on Wednesday after 14 years on the market and more than $130 billion in lifetime sales.

Two other drugmakers, India's Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd(RANB.NS) and Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc WPI.N have begun selling generic forms of Lipitor in the United States. They will be the only generic products allowed on the market for the first 180 days after the lapse of Lipitor's patent protection.

Ranbaxy said on Thursday it entered into a pact with Teva, entitling Teva to a portion of profits from sale of Ranbaxy's generic during its 180-day exclusivity period.

Although Ranbaxy did not disclose the nature of its agreement with Teva, analysts speculated Teva would be paid to help market the drug made by Ranbaxy.

Teva plans to begin selling its own generic after the exclusivity period ends in late May.

Watson is selling an "authorized generic" form of Lipitor made by Pfizer, with an estimated 70 percent of its sales going to Pfizer.

Meanwhile, Pfizer is employing unprecedented tactics to hold onto as many prescriptions of branded Lipitor as it can during those first six months of generic competition, when only two copycat versions will be on the market.

It plans to pull back on the aggressive marketing plan afterward, when a slew of other generics will be introduced.

Other generic drugmakers are expected to announce tentative approvals of their own Lipitor generics, with planned launches after the first 180 days. They will be sold under Lipitor's chemical name, atorvastatin. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; editing by Andre Grenon)