Dec 1 Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd TEVA.O said U.S. regulators granted tentative
approval to its generic form of Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) Lipitor
cholesterol fighter and it plans to introduce it in May.
Lipitor, the world's biggest selling drug, lost its U.S.
marketing exclusivity on Wednesday after 14 years on the market
and more than $130 billion in lifetime sales.
Two other drugmakers, India's Ranbaxy Laboratories
Ltd(RANB.NS) and Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc WPI.N have begun
selling generic forms of Lipitor in the United States. They
will be the only generic products allowed on the market for the
first 180 days after the lapse of Lipitor's patent protection.
Ranbaxy said on Thursday it entered into a pact with Teva,
entitling Teva to a portion of profits from sale of Ranbaxy's
generic during its 180-day exclusivity period.
Although Ranbaxy did not disclose the nature of its
agreement with Teva, analysts speculated Teva would be paid to
help market the drug made by Ranbaxy.
Teva plans to begin selling its own generic after the
exclusivity period ends in late May.
Watson is selling an "authorized generic" form of Lipitor
made by Pfizer, with an estimated 70 percent of its sales going
to Pfizer.
Meanwhile, Pfizer is employing unprecedented tactics to
hold onto as many prescriptions of branded Lipitor as it can
during those first six months of generic competition, when only
two copycat versions will be on the market.
It plans to pull back on the aggressive marketing plan
afterward, when a slew of other generics will be introduced.
Other generic drugmakers are expected to announce tentative
approvals of their own Lipitor generics, with planned launches
after the first 180 days. They will be sold under Lipitor's
chemical name, atorvastatin.
