JERUSALEM, June 3 Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries has moved closer to selling its Lonquex drug
for the treatment of neutropenia, a complication of
chemotherapy, after a panel recommended its sale in the European
Union.
The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP)
recommended that a marketing authorisation be issued in the EU
for Lonquex for the reduction of neutropenia, Teva said on
Monday.
"The CHMP positive opinion opens the way to a final
approval decision from the European Commission expected within
the next few months," said Teva, the world's largest generics
drugmaker.
Teva, which is stepping up efforts to sell
branded drugs, said it was seeking to provide new treatment
options for cancer patients, a key area for the company.
Neutropenia is a common and potentially hazardous
complication of chemotherapy treatment characterised by a
decreased level of white blood cells, which can expose the
patient to serious bacterial infections, Teva said.