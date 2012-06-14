June 14 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Thursday that a clinical trial of its multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone showed that when given at a higher dosage, but fewer times per week, it significantly reduced relapse rates compared with a placebo.

The results mean patients may be able to take higher doses of Copaxone less frequently than the daily regimen currently recommended while still maintaining efficacy.

The 1,400 patient trial demonstrated that the drug, when given by injection at a dose of 40 milligrams, reduced the annualized relapse rate in patients with the disease by 34.4 percent compared with placebo, meeting its main goal.

Patients are currently given 20 mg of Copaxone once a day by injection. The new dosage would enable patients to reduce the number of injections they must take to three per week.