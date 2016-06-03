June 3 An experimental, long-acting painkiller
made by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
does not have abuse-resistant properties when taken orally,
according to a preliminary review by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration.
The drug, whose proposed trade name is Vantrela ER, did
demonstrate resistance to abuse by those seeking to inhale or
inject it, the review said.
The review was published on the agency's website on Friday
and comes ahead of a June 7 meeting of outside experts who will
discuss the drug and recommend whether it should be approved.
The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory
panels but typically does so.
The panel is being asked to decide whether Vantrela ER
should be allowed to claim on its label that it deters abuse.
The panel will vote separately on whether it likely deters abuse
when swallowed, snorted or injected.
