BRIEF-Alliant Energy completes "at-the-market" equity offering
* Alliant Energy completes "at-the-market" equity offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Chief Executive Jeremy Levin says:
* Sees 2012 revenue $20-$21 bln
* Sees 2012 non-GAAP EPS $5.30-$5.40
* Teva had pvs 2012 forecast rev of $22 bln, non-GAAP EPS $5.48-$5.68
* Sees 2012 generic sales of $10.7 bln, brand sales of $8 bln
* In Europe, outlook has been impacted by more than $1 bln
* Sees U.S. sales $10.5 bln, Europe sales $5.8 bln, Copaxone sales $3.8 bln in 2012
* If there are businesses that don't fit, "we'll be looking to divest"
* Alliant Energy completes "at-the-market" equity offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 9 Sterling sank in Asia on Friday after British elections seemed to have left no one party with a clear claim to power, sideswiping investors who had already weathered major risk events in the United States and Europe.