GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shake off U.S. tech slump, loonie jumps on rate hike prospect
* Canadian dollar extends gains on hint of unexpected rate hike
Dec 21 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries :
* Sees 2012 revenue around $22 bln, EPS ex-items $5.48-$5.68
* Revenue view $21.97 bln, EPS ex items $5.67 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects to grow faster than market in 2012 in Europe
* Expects OTC business to grow 20 pct in 2012
* Sees stronger Q1 and Q4 2012, lighter Q2 and Q3
* Ses no generic Copaxone in 2012
* Does not see approval for generic TriCor in 2012
* Doesn't anticipate major acquisitions in 2012
* Sees global Copaxone sales of $3.8 bln in 2012
* Sees 2012 as peak year for Copaxone as oral competition starts
* Expects to raise dividends in 2012
* Sees 25 product launches in 2012, low price erosion
* Sees biosimilars launch in late 2013
TOKYO, June 13 Japan's Nikkei share average trimmed earlier modest losses and steadied on Tuesday, as the shock from a slide in U.S. technology shares began to ease.