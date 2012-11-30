* To streamline operations, cut costs, boost profitability
* 2013 sales and earnings forecast below Street view
* Shares down 2 pct
By Toni Clarke
Nov 30 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
, the world's biggest maker of generic drugs,
announced an ambitious plan to reshape the company on Friday
aimed at streamlining operations, cutting costs and improving
profitability.
The Israel-based company also forecast 2013 sales and
earnings below Wall Street expectations, and its shares fell 2
percent in early trading.
Teva said it plans to discontinue certain research programs,
make targeted acquisitions to complement its core areas of
expertise, and streamline functions ranging from ordering to
inventory control.
It plans to cut $1.5 billion to $2 billion in costs, with
most of those savings coming over the next three years and the
rest over the following two years. The savings will come from
every aspect of its business, Teva said on a conference call
with investors, from the way it procures raw materials, to the
amount of real estate it owns, to how it invests in information
technology.
"Teva will look like a very different company going
forward," said Jeremy Levin, who took over as chief executive in
May. He was previously a senior executive at Bristol-Myers
Squibb Co.
Teva, which posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit
earlier this month, forecast an adjusted profit of $4.85 to
$5.15 per share in 2013 on revenue of $19.5 billion to $20.5
billion. .
Analysts' average forecast is $5.71 per share on revenue of
$20.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Teva expects revenue from its generic drugs of $10.3 billion
to $10.7 billion in 2013, and sales of branded medications of
$7.6 billion to $8 billion.
The company expects sales of its drug Copaxone, for multiple
sclerosis, to range between $3.7 billion and $3.9 billion.
For nearly two decades Teva has grown through acquisitions,
including its $6.5 billion buy of U.S. specialty drugmaker
Cephalon, which makes the sleep disorder drug Provigil.
Levin said Teva's goal is to no longer to make large-scale
acquisitions, but to make targeted acquisitions that focus on
its core areas of expertise, such as central nervous system
disorders and respiratory disease.