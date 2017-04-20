April 20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
launched its asthma inhaler and the
authorized generic of the drug on Thursday, nearly three months
after it got U.S. approval to market a copy of GlaxoSmithKline's
best-selling Advair.
Teva did not disclose the pricing of the inhalers. Bernstein
analyst Erica Kazlow said the branded inhaler was priced at $285
wholesale acquisition cost, while the authorized generic was
priced at $90.
Kazlow noted that the pricing of the branded drug was in
line with that of its peers.
GSK's Advair, which brought in 1.83 billion pounds ($2.35
billion) in 2016 sales, is also widely used for chronic
obstructive pulmonary disease, while Teva's AirDuo RespiClick is
only approved for asthma.
GSK has been preparing for the loss of Advair exclusivity
for the past two years but the potential launch of generics will
still be a blow, since the medicine is highly profitable and has
sold more than a $1 billion annually since 2001.
"Teva's willingness to use generic strategy for the product
is encouraging as it relates to the company's willingness to
look at a tough reality and take appropriate action," Kazlow
added.
The Israeli drugmaker said it expects the sales of its
authorized generic to represent most of the sales of the two
products.
In March, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to
approve Mylan NV's generic version of Advair.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc and Vectura Group Plc
are also expecting approval for their generic versions
of the inhaler.
GSK did not immediately respond to the requests for comment.
($1 = 0.7798 pounds)
(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)