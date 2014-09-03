TEL AVIV, Sept 3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
said Britain's High Court had handed down a positive
judgment regarding its case against a patent for AstraZeneca's
Symbicort lung drug.
Israel-based Teva said it had already launched its
dry powder inhaler, DuoResp Spiromax, in Britain on Monday -
before the court ruling - but that the judgment dispelled any
risks associated with the launch.
The inhaler has already been launched in Germany, Denmark
and Portugal and the British court ruling will facilitate its
sale in other European markets, the company said on Wednesday.
A spokesman added the inhaler would be a "significant"
product for the company, but did not give any numbers.
Symbicort is AstraZeneca's third-biggest selling drug, with
worldwide sales of just under $1.9 billion in the first half of
2014.
While Teva's product uses the same active ingredients as
Symbicort, formoterol and budesonide, the inhalers differ in
design.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Pravin Char)