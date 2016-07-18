NEW YORK, July 18 (IFR) - Teva Pharmaceutical is selling an up to seven-tranche US dollar bond Monday to help finance its acquisition of Allergan Generics, one of the banks managing the deal told IFR.

Active bookrunners are Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Mizuho Securities. Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets and SMBC Nikko are passive leads on the trade.

The bond sale includes fixed and floating rate notes and includes maturities of between two and thirty years. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Natalie Harrison)