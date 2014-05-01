UPDATE 3-Cardinal Health's dull forecast drags along rivals' shares
* Shares fall 12 pct; rivals down 5 pct (Adds analyst comments, shares)
May 1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' new chief executive, Erez Vigodman, says:
* Company must regain focus on generics business
* Will be considering "inorganic opportunities" in biosimilars sector
* Company will start expanding in emerging markets
* Aware of M&A opportunities including potential larger transactions
* Any company launching generic Copaxone "at-risk" faces exposure in the billions of dollars
* FDA should require clinical trials of companies seeking to launch generic Copaxone (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer)
* Shares fall 12 pct; rivals down 5 pct (Adds analyst comments, shares)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 18 A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket lifted off from Florida on Tuesday, propelling a cargo capsule filled with supplies and science experiments toward the International Space Station.