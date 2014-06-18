TEL AVIV, June 18 Phillip Frost, chairman of the
world's biggest generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
, said on Wednesday he will step down by the end of
this year.
"With the progress we have made, and continue to make, at
Teva, I have advised the board that I believe it will be
appropriate for me to step down as chairman approximately by the
end of this year," U.S.-based Frost said in a letter to
shareholders of Israel-based Teva. "Our corporate
governance and nominating committee is working on a succession
plan."
He also said that the size of Teva's board has been reduced
by a net two members, to 13 from 15.
