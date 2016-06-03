June 3 U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff
released voting questions on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Ltd's long-acting opioid painkiller for a panel of
independent experts who will recommend to the agency whether to
approve the drug.
An FDA spokesman on Friday afternoon said the agency staff
was still working on the preliminary review of the treatment.
The regulator typically issues a review along with the voting
questions and other items. (1.usa.gov/1t6MUEj)
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)