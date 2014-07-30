July 30 Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceuticals
Industries said on Wednesday it turned back
efforts by Israeli industrialist Benny Landa to shake up the
company's board of directors, with shareholders approving all of
the company's proposals and board nominations.
Landa had mounted a proxy fight that called on shareholders
to reject the re-election of board member Ori Slonim, as well as
to vote against a resolution authorizing purchase of liability
insurance for directors and officers.
Teva said Slonim had been re-elected at the company's annual
shareholders meeting, with 63 percent of shares voting. The
insurance proposal was approved with a 74 percent vote.
Moreover, Teva's nominations of three other board members
were approved, as were its proposals for CEO cash bonus
objectives, CEO future equity awards and appointment of
independent auditors.
In a blog posted earlier this month, Landa said Slonim
lacked "big-pharma" expertise and that a vote against the
insurance resolution would send the message that "shareholders
will not rubber-stamp the board's proposals."
He argued that Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker
and Israel's biggest company, was too big and that its board
should be replaced with "pharma-seasoned" executives.
Teva had defended Slonim's qualifications and said the
attack on the insurance policy was without merit.
Landa, who sold his digital printing company Indigo to
Hewlett-Packard for $830 million in 2002, had mounted
his proxy fight along with Ruth Cheshin, a member of Teva's
founding family.
Neither Landa nor Cheshin, who hold a combined 0.3 percent
stake in Teva, could immediately be reached for comment.
Their failed efforts to shake up the board follow turmoil in
the executive suite at Teva.
Jeremy Levin, a former Bristol-Myers Squibb
executive who had been named CEO of Teva in May 2012, abruptly
left the company last October after disagreeing with the board
over strategy. He was replaced by turnaround specialist Erez
Vigodman.
Levin had promised to reshape the company by developing its
own medicines amid increasing competition in the generics
market, and to divest businesses in non-core areas.
Teva Chairman Phillip Frost told investors that Levin and
the board had agreed on strategy, but that they had come to a
stalemate over important "nuances."
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Dan Grebler)