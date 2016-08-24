(Adds detail from litigation)
WASHINGTON Aug 24 Pharmaceutical company Mylan
NV has won a round in its fight with Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd at the U.S. Patent and Trademark
Office, which said on Wednesday that two patents for the
multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone sold by Teva were, after a
review process, considered unpatentable.
A decision on a third patent for Copaxone is due by Sept. 1.
Teva sells Copaxone based on patents licensed from Yeda Research
& Development Co Ltd.
Teva spokeswoman Denise Bradley said that the company would
appeal the decision. An appeal would go to the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the Federal Circuit.
The patents, which expire in 2030, cover a 40-milligram
injection of Copaxone that patients administer three times a
week.
Mylan has filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
to bring out a version of the 40 mg drug. It said that IMS
Health, a healthcare information company, estimates sales of the
drug to be $3.3 billion annually.
Teva has maintained its dominance in the market by switching
patients over to the 40 mg version from its original, 20 mg
daily dosage, which began facing generic competition last year.
Mylan petitioned the patent office to review the Copaxone
patents' validity last year. Mylan told the agency that a
less-frequently administered drug was obvious and not deserving
of legal protection. "(R)educing the number of injections is
simply common sense," the company said in its petition.
Mylan Chief Executive Officer Heather Bresch said the
decision was "comprehensive, well-reasoned, and highly
persuasive in detailing the bases for the invalidity of Teva's
40 mg patents."
The patent office litigation comes as a lawsuit against
several generic manufacturers over Copaxone is set to begin in
federal court in Delaware next month.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington, D.C. and Andrew Chung
in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby and Tom Brown)