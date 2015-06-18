(Adds more detail on case, comment from Teva, Momenta and
background)
By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK, June 18 A U.S. appeals court on
Thursday once again invalidated a patent held by Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on its
top-selling multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone, clearing the way
for the launch of a cheaper, generic version.
The 2-1 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
Federal Circuit, the nation's top patent tribunal, was a blow to
Israel's Teva in its seven-year fight against two generic
drugmakers over the patent protections for Copaxone.
It is the second time the appeals court has reviewed Teva's
patent. In January, the U.S. Supreme Court said the appeals
court took the wrong approach in its original decision to cancel
the patent.
The extended litigation has benefited Teva, which has been
able to continue to sell Copaxone without competition from other
manufacturers that would offer steep discounts for their generic
versions.
A Teva spokeswoman said the company is "committed to
pursuing all legal pathways, including seeking further appellate
review."
Two teams have been developing generic forms of Copaxone:
one involving Novartis AG's Sandoz unit and Momenta
Pharmaceuticals Inc and another involving Mylan Inc and Natco
Pharma Ltd.
Momenta President and Chief Executive Officer Craig Wheeler
said in a statement that the company was pleased with the
decision. "We look forward to providing patients with a more
affordable generic alternative for the treatment of multiple
sclerosis," he said.
Teva's patent covered a method of manufacturing the drug.
The Federal Circuit said on Thursday that under the high court's
latest standards for determining when a patent is too vague to
deserve legal protection, the Teva patent is indefinite.
Teva "has failed to inform with reasonable certainty those
skilled in the art about the scope of the invention," the court
said.
Teva had sued Sandoz and Mylan in 2008 and 2009 in federal
court in New York for patent infringement over their Copaxone
copycat versions.
Central to the case was how the district judge interpreted a
specific term in a key patent for the drug. The appeals court
did not accept that interpretation and invalidated the patent.
The Supreme Court said the Federal Circuit should have
deferred to the district judge unless there is evidence of
"clear error," sending the case back down.
But, the appeals court on Thursday found the patent is still
indefinite.
Shares of Teva were nearly unchanged on the New York Stock
Exchange at midday.
The case is Teva Pharmaceutials USA, Inc et al v. Sandoz,
Inc, et al, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit, No. 12-1567.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi, Chizu
Nomiyama, Peter Galloway and Bernard Orr)