TEL AVIV May 20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
is launching three new products in 2014 with combined
estimated peak sales of $1 billion, the chief executive of the
world's biggest generic drugmaker said on Tuesday.
One of the products is Zecuity, a migraine patch Teva
acquired when it bought NuPathe earlier this year.
The other two are Adasuve, an inhalation powder
to treat agitation in patients with schizophrenia that Teva
licensed from Alexza, and DuoResp Spiromax, an inhaler.
CEO Erez Vigodman told a biomed conference that Teva has 15
products in advanced Phase III clinical trials or in approval
process and four in Phase II trials, which will help drive
organic growth.
Teva will also focus in 2014 on "fixing the company's
foundation", including implementing cost-cutting measures, and
position itself for long-term value creation.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)