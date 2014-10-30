TEL AVIV Oct 30 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates on Thursday and raised its earnings forecast for the full year.

Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker and Israel's biggest company, earned $1.32 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the third quarter, compared with $1.27 a year earlier. Revenue was unchanged at $5.1 billion.

Teva was forecast to earn $1.24 a share excluding items on revenue of $5.1, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Global sales of its best-selling multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone, which accounts for about 20 percent of sales and 50 percent of profit, rose 5 percent to $1.1 billion.

The injectable drug faces competition from oral treatments as well as cheaper generics in coming years.

Teva raised its outlook for full-year earnings per share to $5.00-$5.10 from a previous estimate of $4.90-$5.10, assuming there is no Copaxone competition this year. It also sees revenue of $20-$20.3 billion, compared with a previous estimate of $19.9-$20.8 billion.

Teva declared a quarterly dividend of 1.21 shekels (32 cents) a share, unchanged from the second quarter. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)