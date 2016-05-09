(Adds details from conference call, share price reaction)

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV May 9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' , the world's biggest generic drugmaker, reported better-than-expected first-quarter profits on Monday and said it still expected its $40.5 billion acquisition of Allergan's generic drug business to close in June.

Israel-based Teva earned $1.20 per share excluding one-time items in the quarter, compared with $1.36 a year earlier. Excluding equity offerings on Dec. 15 to finance the acquisition of Allergan's Actavis business, EPS in the first quarter was $1.36.

Revenue slipped 3 percent to $4.81 billion, although excluding foreign exchange fluctuations, it fell just 1 percent.

Teva was forecast to earn $1.17 excluding one-off items on revenue of $4.77 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Its shares were up 4.5 percent in early New York trade at $52.51. Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat attributed Teva's better-than-expected profit to its branded drugs, including its multiple sclerosis treatment Copaxone, which posted a 9 percent rise in global sales to $1 billion.

The drug, which Teva said accounts for about 20 percent of revenue and 44 percent of its profit, is facing competition. Sandoz, part of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG, and Momenta Pharmaceuticals last year launched a once daily 20 mg version called Glatopa.

Sales of generic drugs fell 17 percent in the quarter from a year earlier to $2.2 billion, including a 32 percent drop in the United States to $976 million, mainly due to the loss of exclusivity on two drugs.

Siggi Olafsson, CEO of Teva's global generic medicines, said nothing had changed in the U.S. pricing environment since the fourth quarter. Teva still expects 4 percent price erosion in its U.S. generics portfolio this year and the segment is maintaining its profitability, Olafsson said on a conference call.

Together with Actavis Generics the combined company will launch more than 1,000 new products in 2016, he said. The deal still needs U.S. regulatory approval, which Teva expects by June.

Teva forecast adjusted second-quarter earnings of $1.16-$1.20, or $1.32-$1.36 without the equity offerings, and revenue of $4.7-$4.9 billion. It plans to provide a full-year outlook for 2016 in August and a 2017-2018 business outlook in September.

Teva expects to achieve cost synergies and tax savings of $1.4 billion annually, largely by the third anniversary of the closing of the deal, Olafsson said. This assumes Teva will divest about $1.1 billion of net revenue to close the acquisition.

The company said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 34 cents a share, the same as in the previous quarter. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Susan Fenton)