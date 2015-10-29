JERUSALEM Oct 29 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
, the world's largest generics drugmaker, reported
third-quarter profit that beat estimates and raised its
full-year 2015 outlook.
Teva, which is in the process of buying Allergan's
generic business for $40.5 billion and Mexico's Rimsa
for $2.3 billion, said on Thursday it earned $1.35 per share
excluding one-time items in July-September, up from $1.33 a year
earlier.
Revenue slipped 5 percent to $4.8 billion, although
excluding foreign exchange fluctuations, revenue grew 3 percent.
Teva was forecast to earn $1.28 excluding one-off items on
revenue of $4.76 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Global sales of its best-selling multiple sclerosis drug
Copaxone fell 2 percent to $1.09 billion. The drug accounts for
about 20 percent of its revenue and 50 percent of profit and is
now facing competition.
Sandoz, part of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG, and
Momenta Pharmaceuticals in June launched a once daily
20 mg version called Glatopa.
To stem the tide of generic competition, Teva has been
moving patients to a three times a week 40 mg version of
Copaxone, which the company said accounted for 76 percent of
total Copaxone prescriptions in the United States.
Teva raised its full year-2015 earnings estimate to $5.40 to
$5.45 from $5.15 to $5.40 and revenue to $19.4-$19.6 billion
from $19.0-$19.4 billion.
It said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 34 cents a
share.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer. Editing by Jane Merriman)