TEL AVIV Nov 15 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
reported better than expected third-quarter profit as
sales were boosted by its $40.5 billion acquisition of
Allergan's generic drug business on Aug. 2.
Israel-based Teva said on Tuesday it earned $1.31 per share
excluding one-time items, which was down from $1.35 a year
earlier due to equity offerings in December to finance the
acquisition. Adjusted net income rose to $1.4 billion from $1.2
billion.
Revenue grew 15 percent to $5.6 billion, primarily due to
the inclusion of $887 million from the Allergan acquisition.
Excluding foreign exchange fluctuations, revenue increased 19
percent.
Teva, the world's biggest generic drugmaker, was
forecast to earn $1.28 excluding one-off items on revenue of
$5.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Global sales of its best-selling multiple sclerosis drug
Copaxone slipped 2 percent to $1.1 billion. The drug is now
facing competition after Sandoz, part of Swiss drugmaker
Novartis AG, and Momenta Pharmaceuticals last
year launched a once daily 20 mg version called Glatopa.
Teva forecast adjusted fourth-quarter earnings per share
(EPS) of $1.34-$1.44 and revenue of $6.2-$6.5 billion.
For all of 2016, it sees adjusted EPS of $5.10-$5.20 and
revenue of $21.6-$21.9 billion.
It will pay a quarterly dividend of 34 cents per ordinary
share and $17.50 per mandatory convertible preferred share.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)