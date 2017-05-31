May 31 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Wednesday its experimental drug to prevent migraine met the main goal in a late-stage study.

Patients treated with the drug, fremanezumab, experienced a statistically significant reduction in the number of monthly headache days over the 12-week period for both monthly and quarterly dosing regimens, the company said. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)