JERUSALEM, March 23 Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries' plans to end unprofitable activities and
freeze recruitment, but said Israeli media reports of up to
6,000 layoffs were incorrect.
Earlier on Thursday, two of Israel's leading financial news
websites carried separate reports that Teva, the world's biggest
generic drug maker and Israel's largest company, planned to fire
between 2,000 and 6,000 workers - or as much as 11 percent of
the workforce.
A Teva spokesperson had initially declined to comment on the
report, but the company later put out a statement saying the
figures the media gave were inaccurate.
"The efficiency program is an integral part of Teva's
business reality. The program includes, among other things,
ending unprofitable activities and consolidating functions, in
addition to freezing recruitment and natural employee turnover,"
the company said.
"These processes are conducted through a continuous open
dialogue with the employees. This will be the practice,
including in Israel, as necessary. We would like to stress that
the numbers which were published in the media are incorrect," it
said.
Teva employs around 57,000 people globally.
It has had a rough year, though, with a series of costly
acquisitions, along with delayed drug launches, sending its
stock plummeting 72 percent to $32.61 the past 12 months.
That forced former chief executive Erez Vigodman to step
down in February, with Chairman Yitzhak Peterburg replacing him
on a temporary basis.
One of the websites, Calcalist, said Teva has already
reduced its workforce in Israel by around 100 people as part of
the efficiency plan.
