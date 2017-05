April 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved the first copycat versions of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's antipsychotic drug Abilify.

Generic versions of the drug have been approved for mental illnesses such as bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. (1.usa.gov/1EO2DvW)

The FDA said it granted approval for generics from four companies including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)