(Adds details)
April 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said it approved the first copycat versions of Otsuka
Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's antipsychotic drug, Abilify.
The FDA said on Tuesday that it had granted approval for
generic versions of Abilify from four companies, including Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, to treat mental
illnesses such as bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. (1.usa.gov/1EO2DvW)
Abilify has an orphan drug designation for the treatment of
Tourette's syndrome, a nervous system disorder, in children.
The drug, which is also approved to treat schizophrenia and
bipolar disorder, went off patent protection for these
indications this month.
Japanese drugmaker Otsuka bought Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc
in December for $3.5 billion to expand its offering of
neurological products before Abilify went off patent protection.
Abilify, which is sold by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co in
the United States, brought in sales of $554 million in the first
quarter.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Kirti Pandey)