WASHINGTON Dec 8 President Barack Obama said
on Thursday he supports a controversial decision by the U.S.
health secretary to overrule government scientists about access
to an emergency contraceptive known as the morning-after pill.
Obama said he backs Wednesday's decision by Health and
Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius to trump the Food
and Drug Administration's plan to do away with the age limit on
who can buy Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Ltd's Plan B One-Step pill without a prescription.
"When it comes to 12-year-olds or 13-year-olds the question
is can we have confidence that they would potentially use Plan
B properly?" Obama said.
He said he was not involved in the decision and was not
contesting that it was safe for women to purchase.
But rather, he said, it was important to apply "common
sense" to rules when it comes to over-the-counter medicine.
Girls under age 17 need a prescription to buy the drug,
which has to be taken within 72 hours of unprotected sexual
intercourse. It has been available without a prescription to
women over 17.
Women's health advocates said the ruling goes against
Obama's pledge to reassert the power of science in his
administration's decisions.
Critics say the pill could lead to promiscuity, sexual
abuse and fewer visits to the doctor if it is readily available
for purchase.
Advocates for such emergency pills say they help reduce
unwanted pregnancies or abortions and that quick, easy access
for women of all ages is critical.