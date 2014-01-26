By Steven Scheer
| JERUSALEM
JERUSALEM Jan 26 Investors in Israel's Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries largely shrugged
off a negative opinion from the European Medicines Agency (EMA)
on multiple sclerosis (MS) drug laquinimod in the belief that it
will be reformulated.
An EMA committee on Friday said it had concerns about animal
studies showing a higher occurrence of cancers after long-term
exposure to the medicine. A similar long-term cancer risk could
not be excluded in humans, it said.
The panel's worries sent shares of Teva's partner, Sweden's
Active Biotech, down 46 percent while Teva's New York
shares slipped only 2.5 percent. On Sunday, Teva's Tel
Aviv-listed shares were down 2.3 percent, against a 1.8 percent
fall for the broader market.
"Teva was negatively affected but not significantly because
the market doesn't believe laquinimod would contribute to Teva's
financial results in the next few years," Leader Capital Markets
analyst Sabina Levy said.
Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker, initially had
high hopes for laquinimod, which was viewed as an experimental,
neuroprotective medicine with potential to address progressive
as well as relapsing MS.
U.S. regulators had asked for another Phase III study before
considering the drug, prmopting Teva to target the European
market, where it thought it had a better chance of approval.
Teva and Active Biotech said they will continue to develop
the laquinimod clinical development programme for MS and intend
to ask the EMA to re-examine its opinion on the drug.
Analyst Levy said that, though the drug may have less of an
ability to reduce relapses, it could decrease disability
progression. Teva, whose branded MS drug Copaxone is about to
start facing competition, could also consider laquinimod as part
of a combination therapy, she added.
The head of a large trading desk in Tel Aviv said that
laquinimod is less important to investors than a recent
announcement of a new chief executive and changes to Teva's
board.
Teva's shares have shed 6 percent of their value in the past
three sessions in New York but are still up 7.1 percent so far
in 2014. Its shares were flat between 2012 and 2013.
"When Teva was doing badly and there was good news, Teva
wasn't reacting accordingly," the trader said. "Now Teva has
positive sentiment, so bad news is not affecting the shares as
one would expect."
(Editing by David Goodman)