April 30 Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said its experimental abuse-resistant pain drug significantly reduced patients' chronic low back pain in a late-stage trial.

The drug is a twice-daily formulation of hydrocodone, which belongs to a powerful class of painkillers known as opioids that are also frequently abused.

Teva is developing the drug, called CEP-33237, for managing pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are not enough.

Teva said it expected to submit a U.S. marketing application for the drug by the end of 2014. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore)