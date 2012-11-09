Nov 9 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
said its seasonal allergic rhinitis drug,
already approved to treat adults, significantly improved the
nasal condition of children in a late-stage trial, compared with
a placebo.
The results were released from a efficacy study in which 715
patients were either given a placebo, or two doses of Teva's
drug, Qnasl, once daily for two weeks.
Allergic rhinitis is the most common cause of allergic
diseases among children, according to the U.S. National
Institutes of Health. Commonly called hay fever, the condition
affects the nose and is triggered when one breathes something
one in allergic to.
Teva is testing the nasal aerosol in children aged 6 to 12
years. The drug was approved in the United States in March to
treat seasonal allergic rhinitis and perennial allergic rhinitis
in patients aged 12 years and older.
The drug was generally well-tolerated in children, Teva
said.
"These data further showcase the drug's safety and efficacy
profile in treating the pediatric population and could prove
beneficial to the 40 percent of children in the U.S. currently
living with allergic rhinitis," William Storms, a practicing
allergist and clinical professor at the University of Colorado
Health Sciences Center, said in a statement provided by Teva.
The Israel-based company is the world's biggest generic drug
maker and it also sells several women's health products and
branded drugs for respiratory diseases, pain and cancer.
The drugmaker presented the results at the 2012 Annual
Meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and
Immunology in Anaheim, California.