TEL AVIV May 8 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
and Alexza Pharmaceuticals reached an
exclusive U.S. license and supply agreement for Adasuve
inhalation powder for the
treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar
I disorder in adults.
Israel-based Teva will be responsible for all U.S.
commercial and clinical activities for Adasuve and has gained
rights to conduct additional clinical trials for potential new
indications in neurological disorders.
Alexza will be responsible for manufacturing and supplying
Adasuve to Teva for commercial sales and clinical trials.
"Approximately 4 to 5 million patients with bipolar I
disorder or schizophrenia in the U.S. experience and seek
treatment for agitation episodes," said Larry Downey, Teva
president for North America specialty medicines.
"This agreement reflects our business development strategy
to pursue opportunities in our core therapeutic areas."
Under the terms of agreement, Alexza will receive an upfront
cash payment of $40 million and is eligible to receive up to
$195 million in additional milestone payments, based upon
successful completion of the Adasuve post-approval studies in
the United States and achieving sales targets.
In addition, Teva will make royalty payments based on
commercial sales of Adasuve. Teva also will make available up to
$25 million to Alexza via a five-year convertible note and
agreement to lend, which Alexza may access to support its
Adasuve activities.
Adasuve was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration in December 2012.