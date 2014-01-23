TEL AVIV Jan 23 The board of directors of Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries plans to reduce the size of
the board and add new members with global healthcare experience,
the company's chairman said in a letter to shareholders.
Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker, earlier this
month named turnaround specialist and board member Erez Vigodman
as chief executive.
Chairman Phillip Frost said Vigodman will continue as a
member of Teva's board, which he said was "an important initial
step in our evolving governance structure".
Many shareholders and analysts had said it was vital that
Teva's new CEO also be a member of the board.
"We have also undertaken a broader review of Teva's
governance, including, among other things, the size and
composition of the board," Frost said in a letter dated Jan. 22,
which was published on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website on
Thursday.
Frost, Teva's largest shareholder, said the board was in the
process of identifying appropriate candidates to add to the
board.
"Corporate governance is a priority of this board, as we
know it is for our shareholders," he said. "The constructive
input we have received from our shareholders on this topic over
the past few months has guided our ongoing review."
Analysts and investors have said that Vigodman's first
mission as CEO would be to get the board of directors - whose
members do not see eye to eye on the future of Israel's biggest
company - united and functioning.