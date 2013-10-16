(Removes extra word in headline)

TEL AVIV Oct 16 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and the Israeli government will set up a joint team to examine ways to implement cost cutting measures that preserve most of the company's workforce in Israel.

Last week Teva, Israel's biggest company, said it will cut about 5,000 jobs, or 10 percent of its workforce, accelerating a cost-cutting plan as it prepares for lower-priced competition for its best-selling drug. The overall programme will save about $2 billion a year by the end of 2017.

Israeli media have reported that about 800 jobs would be cut in Israel, provoking a public outcry, since Teva is the largest recipient of tax benefits under Israel's law for the encouragement of capital investment.

Teva said in a statement on Wednesday that it was asked by Economy Minister Naftali Bennett to take every measure to reduce by as much as possible the number of company layoffs in Israel.

"Teva responded to the minister's request and the sides agreed that a joint team will be established to examine how to implement the company's plan while preserving most of the workforce in Israel," Teva said.

Teva, the world's largest maker of generic drugs by sales, reaped nearly 12 billion shekels ($3.4 billion) in government tax breaks between 2006 and 2011 as part of the programme to encourage capital investment, according to Israel's Tax Authority.

Some politicians have said the government should not be doling out tax breaks when the budget faces a large deficit that will be closed by spending cuts and tax hikes. Others warn a change in policy could scare off investment.

Asked about Teva's announcement in a Channel Two TV interview on Tuesday, Finance Minister Yair Lapid said: "I am very dissatisfied by the tax benefits (companies like Teva) received. Previous governments gave them tax breaks that were way too big."

Lapid said he was looking into a reduction in tax breaks and mentioned the possibility of linking receipt of the benefits to the issue of employment.

($1 = 3.55 shekels)