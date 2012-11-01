* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.28 vs $1.25 forecast
* Q3 revenue up 14 percent to $5 billion
* Sees 2012 non-GAAP EPS $5.32 to $5.38
* Sees 2012 revenue $20.1 billion to $20.7 billion
* Shares up 1.4 pct in New York
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Nov 1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
, the world's biggest generic drugmaker, posted adjusted
quarterly profit that beat expectations as strong U.S. revenue
offset lower European generic sales.
"We remain on track to reach our financial goals for the
year," Jeremy Levin, who took over in May as president and CEO
of Israel's largest company, said on a call with analysts.
Shares in Teva were up 1.4 percent to $41 in early New York
trade on Thursday.
Chief Financial Officer Eyal Desheh said an eagerly
anticipated long-term plan to reshape the company would be
unveiled on Dec. 11 in New York.
"We have taken a very deep look at how we spend money," he
said.
Levin has said that some businesses could be divested and
more emphasis placed on expanding Teva's branded drug
activities.
"We have identified key assets in our R&D programme. We will
increase our focus on CNS (central nervous system) and
respiratory," Levin said on Thursday. "We will manage our R&D
costs in a disciplined manner."
Teva owes much of its growth in recent years to several
multibillion-dollar acquisitions, including last year's $6.5
billion purchase of U.S. specialty drugmaker Cephalon.
Teva earned $1.28 per share, excluding one-time
items, in the third quarter, compared with $1.25 a year earlier.
Revenue rose 14 percent to $5.0 billion. The company was
forecast to earn $1.25 a share excluding items on revenue of
$5.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Canaccord Genuity analyst Randall Stanicky said expectations
for the quarter were low.
"Teva continues to track towards its 2012 targets both on
the top and bottom line in the midst of ... strategy review,
which is what we believe most were looking for out of the
quarter," said Stanicky, who rates the shares "buy".
Teva tightened its 2012 outlook and now expects revenue of
between $20.1 and $20.7 billion and earnings per share excluding
one-off items of $5.32 to $5.38. The company had previously
forecast revenue of $20-$21 billion and EPS excluding items of
$5.30-$5.40.
Levin, who came from Bristol-Myers Squibb, said the outlook
for 2013 would be revealed no later than Dec. 11.
Including one-time items Teva lost 9 cents a share due to
two significant charges: a $670 million provision for a possible
loss relating to pending patent litigation and a $481 million
impairment mostly related to research and development acquired
from Cephalon.
U.S. sales, which comprise 52 percent of total sales, rose
33 percent to $2.6 billion driven by the inclusion of Cephalon
as well as strong revenue of branded and generic medicines. The
company launched nine new generic products in the quarter.
Sales rose 1 percent to $1.4 billion in Europe, where the
inclusion of Cephalon and stronger revenue from branded drugs
was offset by negative foreign currency effects and lower
generic sales because of the economic downturn and healthcare
reforms in key markets. These conditions increased generic
penetration while lowering prices of generic medicines.
Copaxone, the leading multiple sclerosis treatment, posted a
13 percent rise in sales to $1.05 billion. But the drug, which
is injected, faces competition from oral treatments that are
either already available or expected to hit the market in coming
years.
Teva declared a quarterly dividend of 1.0 shekel (25.7
cents) a share, identical to the second quarter.