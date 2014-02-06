TEL AVIV Feb 6 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
reported on Thursday higher quarterly earnings that
beat analysts' estimates on higher U.S. generic drug sales and
global revenue from specialty medicines.
Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker and
Israel's biggest company, earned $1.42 per share excluding
one-time items in the fourth quarter, compared with $1.32 a year
earlier. Revenue rose 3 percent to $5.43 billion.
Teva was forecast to earn $1.40 a share excluding items on
revenue of $5.19 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Teva reaffirmed its outlook for 2014.
Global sales of its best-selling multiple sclerosis drug
Copaxone, which account for about 20 percent of sales and 50
percent of profit, rose 8 percent to $1.14 billion. The
injectable drug faces competition from oral treatments as well
as cheaper generics in the coming years.
Teva declared a quarterly dividend of 1.21 shekels (34
cents) a share, up from 1.15 shekels in third quarter.