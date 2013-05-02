TEL AVIV May 2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
posted lower first-quarter profit as its revenue in the
United States was hurt by a drop in sales of a key product due
to generic competition.
Teva, the world's biggest maker of generic drugs, earned
$1.12 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the quarter,
compared with $1.47 a year earlier. Revenue fell to $4.9 billion
from $5.1 billion, the Israeli company said on Thursday.
Teva was forecast to earn $1.10 a share excluding items on
revenue of $4.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Teva is five months into a sweeping reorganisation it
promised would bring extra rewards for shareholders. The company
has grown rapidly in recent years through a series of
multibillion-dollar acquisitions but its shares have badly
underperformed its rivals in the past two years.
Among its key challenges is the looming 2015 patent
expiration of its most important branded product, the multiple
sclerosis drug Copaxone, which accounts for about 20 percent of
sales and some 50 percent of profit.
Copaxone posted a 17 percent rise in global sales in the
quarter to $1.1 billion. The drug, which is injected, faces
competition from oral treatments that are already available or
expected to hit the market in coming years.
"Our generic operations, which are a core component of our
business, performed in line with our expectations and were
particularly strong in Western and Eastern Europe," said Jeremy
Levin, Teva's chief executive officer.
Teva's U.S. sales, which comprise 50 percent of total sales,
fell 11 percent in the first quarter to $2.4 billion as sales of
sleep disorder drug Provigil declined substantially due to
generic competition that began in the second quarter of 2012.
Teva declared a quarterly dividend of 1.15 shekels (32
cents) a share, unchanged from the fourth quarter when it raised
its payout by 15 percent.