TEL AVIV Oct 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is seeking more data from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries regarding its request to expand the use of its chemotherapy drug Treanda for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Teva obtained Treanda through its acquisition of Cephalon last year and the drug generated $139 million in sales in the second quarter of 2012.

Teva is seeking to expand the use of Treanda as a first-line treatment of patients with indolent B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with rituximab, an antibody used to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The FDA requested additional data regarding progression free survival.

"Teva is currently evaluating all options to obtain the requested data," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Treanda is currently indicated as a secondary treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)