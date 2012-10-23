TEL AVIV Oct 23 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration is seeking more data from Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries regarding its request to expand the use of
its chemotherapy drug Treanda for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Teva obtained Treanda through its acquisition of
Cephalon last year and the drug generated $139 million in sales
in the second quarter of 2012.
Teva is seeking to expand the use of Treanda as a first-line
treatment of patients with indolent B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma
in combination with rituximab, an antibody used to treat
non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The FDA requested additional data
regarding progression free survival.
"Teva is currently evaluating all options to obtain the
requested data," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Treanda is currently indicated as a secondary treatment for
non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
