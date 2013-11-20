Nov 20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : * Teva Pharmaceutical : Susquehanna raises to positive from neutral * Teva pharmaceutical : Susquehanna raises price target to $50 from

$43 For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/US For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/CA