BRIEF-Dixons Carphone says Sprint to acquire unit's 50 pct share in JV
* Sprint to acquire Connected World Services' 50 percent share of distribution joint venture in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Launches generic versions of Avapro, Avalide
* Brand products had annual sales of $464 mln and $124 mln
TEL AVIV, April 2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has launched U.S. sales of irbesartan and irbesartan-hydrochlorothiazide tablets, generic versions of Sanofi Aventis' high blood pressure treatments Avapro and Avalide tablets.
The brand products had annual sales of $464 million and $124 million in the United States, based on sales data from the IMS research firm.
Israel-based Teva, the world's largest maker of generic drugs, has been awarded a 180-day period of marketing exclusivity, the company said on Monday.
June 9 The Federal Trade Commission's staff is prepared to recommend that the agency sue to stop Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc from buying rival drugstore chain Rite Aid Corp, policy news company Capitol Forum reported on Friday.