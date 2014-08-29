Aug 29 Texaf Sa :

* H1 net result after tax 2.3 million euros versus 2.2 million euros in H1 2013

* H1 operating result up 9% to 3.28 million euros

* H1 revenues from ordinary activities 9.08 million euros versus 9.1 million euros in H1 2013

* Says 1.28 million euros loss of revenue estimated in short term due to departure of one of main customers from start of 2015

* Sees H2 consolidated operating result equal to H1; intends to maintain dividend policy