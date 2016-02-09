By Jim Forsyth
| SAN ANTONIO
SAN ANTONIO Feb 9 As the U.S. Supreme Court
prepares to decide the legality of strict Texas abortion
restrictions, women's healthcare providers have launched a
campaign across the state trying to win support to keep their
clinics open.
On Tuesday, one of the plaintiffs in the suit, Whole Woman's
Health, opened a San Antonio clinic to media as part of
week-long campaign of rallies called the "Truth Tour."
The U.S. Supreme Court took up a major new abortion case in
November by agreeing to hear a challenge by abortion providers
to parts of a restrictive, Republican-backed Texas law that
critics contend is aimed at shutting abortion clinics.
Texas Republicans who backed what is known as HB-2 contend
the 2013 abortion law is aimed at protecting women's health.
The campaign by abortion rights activists is aimed at
showing the burdens that would be placed on women, especially
the poor, if clinics are shut and they are forced to travel
hundreds of miles (km) for an abortion and reproductive care.
"This is seen as the reproductive health, justice, and
rights case of a generation," Amy Hagstrom Miller, the CEO of
Whole Woman's Health, a plaintiff in the case.
One part of the Texas law that has gone into effect requires
abortion doctors to have admitting privileges at a hospital
within 30 miles (48 km) of their clinic. Ten states have imposed
admitting-privilege requirements similar to those in Texas, the
largest Republican-controlled state often acting as an incubator
of conservative policies.
Medical groups and abortion providers contend the
requirement is unnecessary because complications from abortions
are rare and when they do occur, emergency room medical staff
are well equipped to provide care. Supporters say the provision
helps protect women by providing continuity of care.
Another part of HB-2 held up by the courts is the so-called
ambulatory surgical center requirement that mandates clinics to
have certain hospital-grade facilities.
Critics contend this is a regulatory hurdle to shut
abortion providers by forcing them into costly construction.
Before the law went into effect, there were about 40
licensed abortion facilities in Texas, a state of about 27
million people. That number could drop to about eight if the
ambulatory surgical center requirement goes into effect, a U.S.
district court judge said last year, citing evidence.
(Reporting by Jim Forsyth; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing
by Sandra Maler)