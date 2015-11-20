(Corrects headline and first paragraph. Study said the law may
lead more women to self-induce abortion, not that this has
already occurred. Corrects fourth paragraph to drop erroneous
time frame)
By Jon Herskovitz
AUSTIN, Texas Nov 17 A Texas law aimed at
restricting abortions, which took effect in 2013, may lead more
women to try to end a pregnancy on their own as the number of
clinical procedures in the state declines, according to a study
released on Tuesday.
The study showed that poor women bear the brunt of the law.
"Poverty, limited resources, and local facility closures
limited women's ability to obtain abortion care in a clinic
setting and were key factors in deciding to attempt abortion
self-induction," the Texas Policy Evaluation Project found.
The study estimated that between 100,000 and 240,000 women
aged 18 to 49 in Texas have tried to self-induce abortion, using
such methods as herbs, teas and medications obtained in Mexico
without prescription. It gave no specific time frame.
Researchers from the University of Texas Population Research
Center, Ibis Reproductive Health, the University of
Alabama-Birmingham, and the University of California at San
Francisco conducted the study.
The U.S. Supreme Court agreed this month to hear a challenge
by abortion providers to portions of the Republican-backed law
that they contend are aimed at shutting clinics that offer the
procedure.
"This important new research paints an alarming picture of
what the future may be like for women across the country if the
Supreme Court does not block this cruel law," Cecile Richards,
president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Amy Hagstrom Miller, chief executive of Whole Woman's
Health, the lead plaintiff in the challenge that was accepted by
the Supreme Court, said in a statement on Tuesday, "By forcing
clinics to close, Texas legislators have multiplied the barriers
women face when they need an abortion.
"Texas women are forced to go to multiple and unnecessary
visits at clinics that are now farther away, take more days off
of work, losing income, find childcare, and arrange and pay for
transportation for hundreds of miles."
When the Supreme Court made its announcement on November 13,
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said, "The common-sense
measures Texas has put in place elevate the standard of care and
protect the health of Texas women. The state has wide discretion
to pass laws ensuring Texas women are not subject to substandard
conditions at abortion facilities.
"The advancement of the abortion industry's bottom line
shouldn't take precedent over women's health, and we look
forward to demonstrating the validity of these important health
and safety requirements in Court."
Paxton's office was not available to comment on the study.
One provision of the law requires doctors performing
abortions to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30
miles (48 km) of a clinic. Proponents have said this protects
women by providing continuity of care but abortion providers and
medical experts have said it has almost no public health value.
The number of abortions in Texas declined by 13 percent in
the six months after the main sections of the law took effect
compared with the same period a year earlier, the study showed.
It found that wait time to schedule an abortion was now
about three weeks, putting abortions out of reach for some
women, while clinic closures have put constraints on women who
may not have resources to travel hundreds of miles to a clinic.
Planned Parenthood of Texas and Whole Woman's Health have
said that before the law Texas had 42 clinics that provided
abortions; it now has 19.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz)